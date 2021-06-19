-$0.09 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

