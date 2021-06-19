$0.10 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 16,210,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,063,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

