-$0.15 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.