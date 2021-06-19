$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAE during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

