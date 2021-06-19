-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 252,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,942. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

