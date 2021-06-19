$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. FormFactor also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

