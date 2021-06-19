$0.39 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.32. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

