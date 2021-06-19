-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XGN. Cowen raised their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exagen by 1,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 163,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,507. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

