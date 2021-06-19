$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

