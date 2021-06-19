$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 16,210,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.