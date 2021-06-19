$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 16,210,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.