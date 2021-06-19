-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). FedNat reported earnings per share of ($2.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedNat.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FNHC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 247,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.