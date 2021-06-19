-$0.59 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. 1,141,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,398. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Seagen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.