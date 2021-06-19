$0.63 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.10. General Motors reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

GM stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,602,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

