-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.