$0.68 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.