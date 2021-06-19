$0.73 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

