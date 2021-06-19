$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.87. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regency Centers by 23.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 47.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

