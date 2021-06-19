-$0.83 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

TNP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 151,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.