$0.86 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $4,070,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.58. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $238.98.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

