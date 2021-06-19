$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.