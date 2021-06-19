$0.89 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

