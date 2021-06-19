$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.79. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.