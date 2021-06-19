0xcert Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,030.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $843,816.83 and $22,030.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

