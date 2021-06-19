$1.06 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.18. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $64.16. 1,296,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

