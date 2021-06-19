$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

