$1.29 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $172.98. 2,753,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.