$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762. The company has a market cap of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

