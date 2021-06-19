$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

