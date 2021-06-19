$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,851. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.78.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

