$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. 281,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

