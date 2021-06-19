$10.63 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.85 million and the highest is $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

