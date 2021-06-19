10,643 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $172.35 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.