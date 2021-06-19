$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $112.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57. Sapiens International has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

