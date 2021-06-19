$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.67 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

