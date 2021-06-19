$122.79 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post sales of $122.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $523.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $369.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

