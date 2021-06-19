133,217 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,000. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 398,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 22,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 440,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,284,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.