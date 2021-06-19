14,697 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.94. 2,770,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

