$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

