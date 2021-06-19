$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.39 million and the lowest is $15.03 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SCM stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

