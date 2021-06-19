$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $150.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the lowest is $150.16 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

