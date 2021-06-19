$167.79 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $167.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $660.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

HLX stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $889.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

