17,265 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

