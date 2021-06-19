18,466 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.