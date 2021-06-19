19,361 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

