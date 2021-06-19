1irstcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,974.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $45,974.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.40 or 0.00650264 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.