1MillionNFTs Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,053.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $211,898.15 and $148,053.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00140649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,685.15 or 1.00025659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00853640 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

