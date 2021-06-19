1World Price Hits $0.0844 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $9,399.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

