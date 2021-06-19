$2.17 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,236.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 85,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $281.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,334. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

