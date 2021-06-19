$2.49 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.98. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 878.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $13.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

