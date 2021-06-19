$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

